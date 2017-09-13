Starting a business doesn’t have to mean quitting your day job, risking it all, and hoping for the best.

Sean McCabe

Fortunately, there’s a more practical way to freedom than taking a leap and putting your family at risk.

Overlap starts with the day job. You use the stability of your day job to provide a financial foundation for building your own business on the side.

When Sean McCabe started practicing hand lettering, he never dreamed he’d make over $500,000 from the craft. He always thought it’d be a hobby. But he learned that there are three specific ways to make money from any niche pursuit.

Sean codifies and breaks down these three methods of making money in what he calls The Trifecta:

Client Work

Products

Teaching

No matter what you want to do, you can grow a thriving business using these three methods of generating revenue.

But where you’ll get stuck is trying to find the time, motivation, and focus to do the work.

How do you get your family or spouse on board when they’re scared?

What if you come home from your day job feeling exhausted and ready to collapse?

What if you have many passions and you’re not sure which to focus on?

Overlap will help you find your passion, develop your skills, get out of scarcity, and create the life you want.

The results will not come overnight, but this book will help you get unstuck and give you a clear idea of exactly what to do next.