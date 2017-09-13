Overlap: Start a Business While Working a Full Time Job
Go from overwhelmed and feeling stuck to getting clarity and creating financial freedom.
Starting a business doesn’t have to mean quitting your day job, risking it all, and hoping for the best.
Fortunately, there’s a more practical way to freedom than taking a leap and putting your family at risk.
Overlap starts with the day job. You use the stability of your day job to provide a financial foundation for building your own business on the side.
When Sean McCabe started practicing hand lettering, he never dreamed he’d make over $500,000 from the craft. He always thought it’d be a hobby. But he learned that there are three specific ways to make money from any niche pursuit.
Sean codifies and breaks down these three methods of making money in what he calls The Trifecta:
- Client Work
- Products
- Teaching
No matter what you want to do, you can grow a thriving business using these three methods of generating revenue.
But where you’ll get stuck is trying to find the time, motivation, and focus to do the work.
- How do you get your family or spouse on board when they’re scared?
- What if you come home from your day job feeling exhausted and ready to collapse?
- What if you have many passions and you’re not sure which to focus on?
Overlap will help you find your passion, develop your skills, get out of scarcity, and create the life you want.
The results will not come overnight, but this book will help you get unstuck and give you a clear idea of exactly what to do next.
Chapter List
- I: Find Your Passion
- 1. Get the Life You Want
- 2. Find Your Passion
- 3. Audit Your Passion
- 4. Set a Big Goal
- 5. Don’t Worry About What People Think
- II: Protect Your Passion
- 6. Don’t Quit Your Day Job
- 7. Defeat Scarcity Mindset
- 8. Get People on Board
- 9. Stay Motivated
- III: Invest in Your Passion
- 10. Make More Time
- 11. Increase Your Focus
- 12. Rise and Write
- 13. Practice Deliberately
- 14. Cure Perfectionism
- IV: Monetize Your Passion
- 15. Get to Your New Zero
- 16. Always Sell Full Price or Free
- 17. Work the Trifecta
- 18. Do Client Work
- 19. Sell Products
- 20. Teach What You Know
- V: Market Your Passion
- 21. Embrace the Box
- 22. Choose What to Be Known For
- 23. Clarify Your Elevator Pitch
- 24. Rule with Reciprocity
- 25. Relate First; Sell Second
- 26. Sell or Die
- Conclusion
Hardcover
Includes:
Signed Hardcover Book
27 chapters
312 pages
5.5 × 8.5″
Cloth-bound
Foil stamped
$39
Available September 14th
Audiobook
Includes:
Private Feed to Listen on the Go in Your Favorite Podcast App
Full Audiobook MP3 Download
$29
$0.00
Free Audiobook Available
Until September 13th, 2017
Increases to full price in .
Friendship Bundle
Includes:
(2) Signed Hardcover Books ($78 value)
(2) eBooks ($58 value)
(2) Audiobooks ($58 value)
$99
Available September 14th
Don’t Quit Your Day Job
There’s a notion that if you’re “really serious” you’ll quit your day job and give your passion a chance.
That works for some people, but so does the lottery. I don’t think it’s a winning strategy.
You want something more sensible—something that doesn’t involve crazy amounts of risk (and the high likelihood you’ll kill your passion for good if things don’t pan out).
We all know people who quit their job to pursue their passion only to end up hating what they do.
Or worse: they had to go back to the day job and, because they felt like a failure, they never got up the courage to try again.
You’re here because you want something more practical: a systematic plan and logical steps for making a living from what you love.
Overlap is for you.
When you overlap, you don’t immediately quit your day job. You use the day job as a financial foundation to support your pursuit of something else.
This does something incredible.
Rather than feel immediate financial pressure, you are free to explore, do, and try.
This exploratory phase is critical. It prevents burnout and helps you avoid killing your passion, which often happens when you’re desperate for money.
Overlap is where you start a business while working a full time job.
- This is the book you’ll wish you had years ago.
- This is the book that finally gives you clarity.
- This is the book you can give to your kids and not worry about their future.
This is a sensible, practical, down to earth guide to making a living doing what you love, creating financial freedom for yourself, and getting your family on board.
I’ve been working on this book for years.
I’ve written the book, re-written it, and revised it based on hundreds of personal conversations I’ve had with people who want something more than the status quo.
What I discovered is this:
Most Books Are Addressing the Wrong Problems
I found that the things holding you back aren’t necessarily lack of business knowledge, finance, or anything like that.
In my conversations, I learned it’s these things that are holding you back:
- Lack of support from your family.
- Trouble finding motivation.
- Not enough time.
- Difficulty focusing.
- Unsure of the right thing to pursue.
- Feeling overwhelmed with the possibilities.
I reverse engineered Overlap to solve every single one of these struggles.
If you believe you were meant for something more, if you believe you can make it, if you believe you were destined for greatness…
Overlap will help you get there.
